Arsenal interested in Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid move hits stumbling block - Reports

Arsenal are prepared to turn their attention towards France and PSG superstar forward Kylian Mbappe amid concerns over his Real Madrid move in the summer. The Frenchman has long been linked with an exit from Parc Des Princes, and the Gunners have become the latest side to show interest.

With his contract set to expire this year, PSG are resigned to losing the 25-year-old in the summer, after failing to agree on a new deal with him. Mbappe has entered into the club's history books, having ensured that he has outscored every player in the club's history, with 241 goals to his name.

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for the forward as their next Galactico signing, and the Spanish club were revealed to have reached an agreement with him last week. Los Blancos have, however, come out to clear the air about the situation, claiming that they have no agreement with the Frenchman and that he remains a PSG player.

Arsenal are now set to swoop in amid the lack of an agreement and try to sign Kylian Mbappe as their new striker, as per The Independent. The Gunners have been linked with many strikers, including Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, in recent months, but are now looking elsewhere.

A potential stumbling block to a move for the French star would be his wages, which are astronomically high, especially for a club like Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side have a wage structure, and a move for Mbappe would mean that they would need to shatter their structure.

Arsenal target Kylian Mbappe nets goal number 20 in PSG win

Amid links to Arsenal, Kylian Mbappe showed off what he can do once more in his side's 2-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The 25-year-old missed a first-half penalty, with Strasbourg debutant goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch denying him from the spot after just six minutes.

Mbappe was undeterred by the miss, and he duly opened the scoring for his side in the 31st minute with his 20th league goal of the season in just 19 matches. He then turned provider for Marco Asensio to double the side's lead with his fourth assist of the campaign.

Kylian Mbappe has now scored at least 20 league goals in five of the last six seasons, with the only exception being the COVID-affected 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old now has 29 goals and seven assists in only 26 appearances for the French champions this season.