Arsenal interested in possible move for on-loan Barcelona star previously lauded by Santi Cazorla - Reports

English outfit Arsenal are reportedly interested in a move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, who is on loan in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion. The young forward was previously praised by Arsenal great Santi Cazorla for his quality as he came through at Barcelona.

Fati was deemed to be surplus to requirement at the club this season after a series of injuries in the last two seasons. He joined the Seagulls on loan amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, among others, on deadline day in the summer.

Arsenal are interested in strengthening their squad by signing top-quality players to aid their pursuit of success. The Gunners are keeping an eye on Ansu Fati, who has impressed in bits on loan at Brighton so far this season (via The Boot Room).

Former Gunner Santi Cazorla was one of the most vocal supporters of Fati from outside Barcelona when, at 16, he began to make waves. In a press conference in 2019, the midfielder supported the notion that Fati could make it to the Euros in 2020 given the quality he had.

He said:

“I am not surprised that Ansu Fati can go to the Euros, I am surprised by the level he is showing at the age of 16. Age doesn’t matter. If the coach considers to call him up, it would be welcomed."

Ansu Fati missed out on the tournament when it took place a year later through injury but was at the FIFA World Cup last year. The 21-year-old has had his development seriously hampered by injury, causing Barcelona manager Xavi to consider him expendable.

Fati has hardly been stellar for Brighton as he has failed to displace Kaoru Mitoma from the starting XI at the club. The Spaniard has contributed four goals and an assist in his 16 appearances for Roberto De Zerbi's side this season.

Barcelona expect to sell Fati next summer, with his father having previously spoken about a need for him to leave the club. The Blaugrana will look to raise funds from his sale to further balance their books.

Arsenal keen to add attacking quality to their squad

Mikel Arteta led Arsenal to finish a close second behind Manchester City in the Premier League last year and will be keen to beat them soon. The way for him to do this, he knows, is to continue to add quality to his side.

The Gunners have an abundance of wingers in their squad, including the impressive trio of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. They will look to sign another top-level winger to increase their squad depth in the position.

Arsenal are not shy to spend big, with evidence seen in how they spent around £200 million on three players in the summer. They will be able to sign Fati on a cut-price deal if they choose to pursue the transfer in 2024.