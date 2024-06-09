Arsenal interested in signing £65m-rated ex-Liverpool star in the summer transfer window - Reports

According to a report by Sky Sports, Arsenal are keen to bring in former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke as an option up front. The English striker had a fantastic season, scoring 19 in the premier League to help the Cherries to 12th on the table.

The former Reds man is valued at about £65 million following his fine campaign and the Gunners search for a striker could see him return to London. Solanke began his career at Chelsea, before joining Liverpool. The Englishman moved to the South Coast in 2019 for about £16 million and has been there ever since.

The 26-year-old has developed into a fine player, with his link up play and eye for goal making him a great addition to any team. The Gunners could use a more traditional option leading the line next season, offering another option beyond Kai Havertz in the false nine role.

It remains to be seen if the reported interest will result in a move by Arsenal for his signature. Mikel Arteta's side has been linked with a move for a striker all through the summer, as the Gunners hope to beat Manchester City to to title next season.

Liverpool and Arsenal the favorites to End Manchester City's four year reign as champions next season

Arsenal and Liverpool are expected to mount the biggest challenge to incumbent Premier League champions Manchester City next season. The Cityzens have claimed the league for 4 consecutive years and in that time, only the two clubs have come close to dethroning the.

Four league wins consecutively is already an English record and the contenders will be keen to prevent it from becoming five. Recruitment will be key to any endeavors from the aspirants, with the reigning champions having already assembled a team capable of retaining the league 3 times.

Arsenal look to be the most likely to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s side, with the North Londoners pushing them to the final day last season. However, the Gunners will need to take their performances up another level in the business end of the season if they hope to become champions for the first time in two decades.

Liverpool will have a more challenging prospect, the Reds could be facing a transitional season after legendary manager and the only man to dethrone City in seven years, Jurgen Klopp left. Arne Slot will however have the bones of a fantastic squad and will hope he can construct another legendary team next season.

The Premier League looks set to have a fantastic season yet again. Fans and neutrals will be counting the hours till they can return to the new season of the most entertaining football spectacle on that planet.