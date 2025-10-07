Arsenal invincible tells Mikel Arteta’s team what they did under Wenger was ‘fantastic’ as he hits out at comparisons with current team

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has urged Mikel Arteta's side to create their own identity and not compare themselves to the Invincibles. He believes they have quality players, but does not think they should be getting carried away.
Speaking to Marca, Silva stated that the style of football has changed, and comparing teams to legendary sides is not fair. He wants the players to do well on their own and build their own reputation and said (via Sport Witness):
“I never liked the comparison because what we did was fantastic; those were different times. I think they have to manage on their own now. It’s a different situation. Of course, they have a very good team, quality players, and they still have to build a reputation.”
Silva spoke on Sky Sports earlier this season, saying that only two of the current players would make it to the Invincibles side. He picked Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are good enough to make it to the legendary starting XI and said:
“Yeah, those guys I really like. I really like the way they play, the style, I like very much Saka, Odegaard, the way he can make the combination, yeah. And then later on when you see who is upfront (in my team), you will understand (my pick) because you have the qualities of the passes.”
Arsene Wenger's side won the Premier League title in 2003/04, which remains the last league title won by Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side have finished second in the last three seasons, and have been trophyless for the last five seasons.
Gilberto Silva believes Arsenal can win the Premier League title
Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva spoke to OddsPedia earlier this year, backing the Gunners to win the Premier League title this season. He believes that Mikel Arteta's side have the quality and the addition of Viktor Gyokeres makes them even better and said:
“Yes, of course I do. It seems that the team is getting stronger year by year. I hope that with the signings they’ve made they manage to do it this season. They have strengthened important positions. Well placed at the back, in the middle, but also with a new striker. Viktor Gyokeres has started very well, scoring goals. He is what Arsenal needed to keep consistency across a whole season.”
Arsenal are on top of the Premier League table after seven games with 16 points. Liverpool were leading the charts, but back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea saw them slip to second.