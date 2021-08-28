Arsenal keeping a close eye on Brighton star

Arsenal and Manchester United are both reportedly in the running to strike a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma before the transfer window deadline. However, the Seagulls are demanding a fee of around £40 million for their star player.

After joining Brigton from Lille in a £15 million move in 2018, Bissouma has established himself as a key player for Graham Potter’s side. The Malian is a highly energetic player who would be a perfect addition to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Yves Bissouma is being looked at by Manchester United. There are also enquiries from Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Gunners have been desperate to bolster their midfield and have been linked to a number of players throughout the transfer window, including Ruben Neves. They might have finally found a solution to their problems in Bissouma and are now looking to sign him in the final stretch of the transfer window.

Yves Bissouma would be the perfect addition to Arsenal

Yves Bissouma in action for Brighton

Arsenal have had their eyes set on Yves Bissouma for quite a while now but are reluctant to spend the handsome figure that Brighton have quoted. Having already signed Ben White from the same club, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal strike another deal with Albion before the transfer window closes.

Bissouma has also been linked to Liverpool recently, with various reports claiming that the Reds made an official inquiry about the player's availability. However, the claim was denied by The Athletic’s Andy Naylor, their Brighton correspondent, and there have been no further developments since.

Liverpool have made an opening move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. The midfielder has been on Jurgen Klopp's radar for some time, and the Anfield club have now made an official enquiry.

Liverpool already have a vast number of options available in midfield, with Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all ready to be picked.

Arsenal, on the other hand, do not have such options at their disposal, and Bissouma's addition would greatly help them out. Their 2021-22 Premier League campaign did not get off to a good start, having lost both their opening games. Signing Bissouma might just be the change that the squad needs to bounce back.

