Arsenal keeping tabs on PL striker valued at £50m, will look to sign star if they can't agree deal with Ivan Toney - Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke as an alternative target if they fail in their bid to land Brentford ace Ivan Toney. The Gunners are keeping an eye on Solanke, who is having an impressive season with Bournemouth.

Chelsea academy graduate Solanke has been one of the most exciting strikers in the Premier League this season. The 26-year-old has found the back of the net nine times, also providing an assist in the league this season.

Arsenal are keen on signing Brentford star Ivan Toney, with the 27-year-old at the top of their wishlist for a new striker in 2024. The Gunners are aware that the Englishman is wanted by several other clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

England youth international Dominic Solanke has been on the books of Chelsea and Liverpool in his career and has found a home in Bournemouth. The striker has been impressive for the Cherries this season and has already surpassed his league goal tally.

The Gunners are in search of a new striker, and their search has seen them consider Toney and Victor Osimhen, but the Napoli man just signed a new deal. This has caused the Gunners to add Solanke, who is valued at around £50 million, to their shortlist.

Toney is set to return from his eight-month ban for illegal gambling in January, and Brentford are prepared for advances from other clubs. The striker, who scored 19 league goals last season, is expected to be a major player in the winter transfer window.

Arsenal flying high in Premier League

Arsenal picked up an impressive win at home to Brighton and Hove Albion to head to the top of the Premier League ahead of Liverpool. The Gunners won 2-0 at home, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Gunners' manager Mikel Arteta is willing to sanction a move for a new striker but would have been pleased to see two of his forwards score against the Seagulls. The Spanish manager will not have changed his mind about the pursuit of a new striker, with the Gunners often looking like they need an elite goalscorer in their team.

The Gunners have picked up 39 points in the league after 17 rounds of matches and finished at the top of their UEFA Champions League group. Arteta's side will be keen to claim at least a piece of silverware this season, and the league crown will be a great achievement.