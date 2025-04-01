Arsenal launch new dating show in surprise move as full details emerge

Arsenal are set to launch a new dating show for their fans ahead of the commencement of the 2025-26 season. The Gunners are seeking ways to keep the fans connected to the club and one another, and have decided to go the dating route to achieve this.

The Big Match, as the show has been christened, is expected to air on a streaming service as Arsenal hopes to marry football and romance together. Dating matches will attend the club's football matches in order to find love among the fan base of the Gunners.

The show will involve a blind date between two fans of the club, centered around attending a match at the Emirates Stadium. The club has issued a statement calling single fans who reside in the UK to apply to be a part of the show. The application is set to close on April 11th, and is limited to people who are single, over 18, and living legally in the UK.

The applicants will be required to submit their names, date of birth, contact information, city of residence, and their sexual orientation. They will also be asked for personal information, such as their height, ethnicity, what they want in a partner, and whether they smoke, vape, or drink. Most importantly, they will be asked whether they are fans of the club before proceeding.

As a club, Arsenal are no strangers to filming shows, having done an Amazon Prime documentary titled All or Nothing: Arsenal in 2022. Mikel Arteta's side will hope that the show, when it begins to air, does not distract them from their pursuit of silverware.

Arsenal star set to return to action for Fulham clash: Reports

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is set for a return to action for the Gunners when they take on Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday. The England international has spent the last few months out injured, having undergone surgery in December.

Saka suffered a hamstring tear that required surgery to repair, and has been on the mend since before returning to full fitness. The 23-year-old scored nine goals and provided ten assists in 24 games for Mikel Arteta's side before his injury against Crystal Palace.

Arteta will have the option of calling on Saka, either from the start of the game or from the bench, against Fulham, as per BBC. The return of the forward will provide a huge boost to the Gunners as they attempt to chase down league leaders Liverpool and progress in the UEFA Champions League.

