Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger believes outcast Mesut Ozil can still perform for the club

Arsenal's legendary former manager Arsene Wenger believes midfielder Mesut Ozil can make a return to Mikel Arteta's side. In an interview to Der Spiegel, Wenger said that Arteta can still find a purpose for the out-of-favour Ozil.

Ozil, who is the highest earner at the club, is not preferred by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and has been criticised for his performances when he has played.

Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of Europa League squad

Ozil has barely featured for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

In another blow to Ozil, Arsenal have left out his name from their Europa League squad, another clear indication that game time will be extremely limited this season.

Arsene Wenger, who bought Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid in 2013 for £42.5 million, has now stated that he believes Ozil can still be of use to Arteta.

"He wasn't exactly the one with the greatest discipline on the pitch. But you can deal with that if you put some defensively minded players by his side."

Ozil has made more than 250 appearances in all competitions since joining Arsenal in 2013, and was regarded as one of the finest playmakers of his generation during his prime.

However, he has seen his game time comprehensively reduced since the departure of the Frenchman, as both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta have not found use for the 31-year-old. Since Wenger's departure in 2018, Ozil has made only 58 appearances across all competitions.

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's squad for the Europa League group stage.



The Gunners have now paid him £10.75m in wages since he last featured in any competition on March 7. pic.twitter.com/hOIoGTkP2h — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 8, 2020

This season, the Germany international is yet to feature for Arsenal, and does not seem to feature in Arteta's plans.

The former Werder Bremen man has only one year left in his contract with Arsenal, and it seems unlikely that it will be renewed. Arsenal continue to pay his humongous wages, and have been unable to find a buyer.

One of the best creators of this century, Ozil is renowned for his creativity, passing and vision. In the 2015-16 season, he made 19 assists in the league, behind only by Thierry Henry with 20. Ozil's performances for Arsenal that season helped him win the Arsenal Player of the Season award.

Arsenal have not discussed terminating Mesut Ozil's contract at any stage and the 31-year-old will not consider prematurely ending the final year of his deal. [@JamesOlley] #afc — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) October 9, 2020

Inter Milan, AC Milan and Turkish clubs have shown an interest in the player, but it remains to be seen whether Ozil is willing to take a pay cut in order to play for his next club.

