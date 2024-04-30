Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas says he would've 'liked to experience being a player' at Liverpool for one main reason

Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he would have liked to play for Liverpool because of the club's fanbase.

Fabregas arrived in north London from Barcelona's La Masia academy in the 2003-04 season. He made 303 appearances for the club, scoring 57 goals and providing 95 assists.

Fabregas then went back to Barcelona in 2011 and made 151 appearances for the Catalan club before returning to English football with Chelsea. He had a trophy-laden career and also won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain.

The former midfielder, who was adored by fans for his tremendous technique, has now claimed that he would have liked to play for the Merseysiders. He said (via Anfield Sector on X):

"One fanbase I would have liked to experience being a player for is Liverpool."

Expand Tweet

Fabregas linking up in the midfield with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso could have been a dream prospect for the Reds. However, he had a stellar career in his own merit, especially in English football.

The Spaniard is currently retired as he hung up the boots last year, with Serie B side Como being his last club.

Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas endorses Arne Slot's Liverpool takeover

Liverpool have already reached an agreement with Feyenoord Rotterdam to appoint Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor, per Fabrizio Romano. Slot, though, is relatively unknown and has won only the KNVB Cup as the Feyenoord manager.

Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas has now shared his take on the matter, saying a move of such magnitude must be meticulously scrutinized. Fabregas added that he believes the Reds have considered all the factors and backed Slot to become a success at the Anfield club. He said on the Planet Premier League podcast (via BBC):

"From the last couple of years, maybe more the last five years, Liverpool have been one of the clubs that have invested in a very, very smart way- in players and in stuff like the culture, the training ground."

Fabregas added:

"I'm not surprised and I think if they've chosen him, there must be a reason behind and it and I'm sure it'd be a positive one."

Fabrizio Romano reported that an official announcement about Slot could be expected later this week.