Arsenal legend claims Gunners might have won the PL last season if their rivals' boss was their manager

Tony Adams believes Unai Emery would have won the Premier League with Arsenal last season if he was their manager instead of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners missed out on the title last season despite leading the table for over 90 percent of the season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Adams claimed that he loves Arteta's passion and enthusiasm, but believes the inexperience cost Arsenal the title last season. He went on to praise the current Arsenal manager and said:

"I love him. I love his passion and enthusiasm. I've always said he's a little bit inexperienced and perhaps needs to draw on someone in his staff who is a little more experienced. I'm talking about going across the line last season. We all make mistakes and aren't perfect. He perhaps didn't rotate players early enough last season. People were running out of steam, like Bukayo Saka. I think he's doing great."

He added:

"Last year, weirdly, if Unai Emery was our manager, then we could have perhaps won the league. I know he didn't stick around and following Arsene Wenger was difficult, a bit like George Graham being followed by Bruce Rioch. I think he missed a few bits last season to get us over the line."

Aston Villa have been doing well since Emery took over from Steven Gerrard. He has managed 47 matches and managed to win 29 of them, while losing just 13 in the last 14 months at Villa Park.

Arsenal needed a goalscorer to win the title, says Tony Adams

Tony Adams has urged Arsenal to sign a top scorer soon to win the Premier League title. He added that Eddie Nketiah is not the one to be leading their attack and added that they need someone like Erling Haaland or Mohamed Salah. He said on talkSPORT:

“I’m not so sure you can win it with Eddie, I think he’s great; I think he’s a good kid, but I think you need more. You just see it by evidence, teams that are winning the league having people like Haaland and Mo Salah back – these people are on fire, absolutely on fire. Saka’s been brilliant for us, and Martinelli’s been brilliant for us. They’ve been carrying the team really for the last two, three, four, five years really, since they broke in."

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table with 9 wins from 13 matches this season. They have just one loss this season and that came at St. James Park to Newcastle United.

In 18 matches so far for the Gunners, Eddie Nketiah has scored just five times, along with providing one assist. These numbers suggest that Tony Adams may have a point about having a more prolific scorer in the team.