Arsenal legend follows ex-teammate Cesc Fabregas to become minority owner of Serie B side Como

Arsenal legend Theirry Henry will be joining former teammate Cesc Fabregas as a co-owner of Serie B side Como.

Fabregas joined the Serie B side this summer when he made a move from AS Monaco. The former Chelsea and Barcelona star is also a minor shareholder in the club.

Now, his former Gunners teammate Henry will be joining as a minor shareholder as well.

Here's what the 45-year-old recently said about that (h/t mirror.co.uk):

"It’s my great pleasure to announce that I will be joining Como 1907 as a shareholder, I have been waiting to get involved in a project like Como for a long time. A club with ambition but most importantly one that holds the same values as me - that the club and its local community both need to thrive."

The 1998 World Cup winner further added:

"For me, a football club is nothing without its local community. Yet so many times you see commercial objectives overtake and break that special connection and the heart of the club is lost."

He continued:

"When I spoke to the team here and they told me about the community initiatives already in place and the ambition to ensure that as the club prospers so does the community, I knew this was the perfect opportunity for me."

Indonesian group Djarum bought the club in 2018 at an auction after its previous owners went bankrupt. The group's decision behind buying the club was to create a pathway for Indonesian players to play in Italy.

However, due to the regulations of Italian football, the club wasn't allowed to register non-European players. Nevertheless, they have made a jump of two divisions since and are aiming for a Serie A spot by 2025.

Former Chelsea star Dennis Wise is in an important administrative position at the club. They recently signed Italian striker Patrick Cutrone from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Reason behind Arsenal legend Thierry Henry buying Como

It is understood that a major reason behind Henry wanting to buy shares at the club is because of the team's contributions to society. They raise money to help those less fortunate and with health complications.

Cesc Fabregas, meanwhile, might make his debut as a player for the club in their next match as he is expected to come on as a substitute.

News of Arsenal legend Henry joining as the club's co-owner will be announced ahead of Como's next game against Brescia.

