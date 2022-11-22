Arsenal legend Ian Wright films his reaction as Saudi Arabia take surprise lead against Argentina in FIFA World Cup game

Arsenal legend Ian Wright filmed his reaction as Saudi Arabia took a surprise lead against Argentina in the opening Group C game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the Albicelestes in the tenth minute of the game.

Saleh Alhehri found the equalizer in the 48th minute of the game before Salem Aidawsari gave the Asian side the lead in the 53rd minute.

Wright posted a surprise reaction as he recorded a video of himself eating.

The Albiceleste were considered one of the favorites to lift the World Cup at the start of the tournament. However, their campaign in Qatar couldn't have gone off to a worse start.

While Lionel Messi managed to get on the scoresheet, there was no other really notable contribution from the Argentina captain over the course of the game.

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger snubbed Argentina from his list of favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke about the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently listed his favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Wenger picked defending world champions France as his favorite to win the award.

Speaking to Wettbasis, the former Arsenal boss said (via Football365):

“My number-one favourite is France. Not because I’m French by birth but because this Equipe Tricolore has the best attack. If Didier Deschamps manages to ensure the necessary stability on the defensive, then the reigning world champion will have a good chance of successfully defending his title."

He continued:

"When you’re the reigning world champion, the biggest danger is not having any worries. The teams that take it easy and aren’t focused enough on their task almost always get a nasty surprise and don’t stay in the race for long."

Wenger added:

“To be honest, I even consider it good news that the French national team has work to do. As a result, she had to renew a few things and I am now firmly assuming that this can only have a positive effect on the performance in Doha, because Didier Deschamps’ team will be even more focused as a result.”

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Messi becomes the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina



#UCL Messi becomes the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina 🇦🇷 Messi becomes the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina 👏#UCL https://t.co/eCvCt5WpRs

Wenger, however, acknowledged that the Albiceleste and Lionel Messi will give it their all to lift the trophy in Qatar.

“Argentina will certainly also be a factor to be reckoned with. Lionel Messi will do everything to break this curse and finally become world champion."

Get Denmark vs Tunisia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes