Arsenal legend Ian Wright names his favorites to win the Premier League this season

Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright has backed Liverpool to clinch this season's Premier League title.

This comes after Liverpool secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday, January 21, consolidating their lead at the top of the league table. Their convincing performance led to Wright's endorsement on his podcast Wrighty’s House. He said (via TBR Football):

“Liverpool have trod these boards before. They know what to do. And no Trent, no Salah. And I thought that Bournemouth game was going to be a tough one. But can I just say, Darwin Nunez, whatever anyone says, 10 goals, 10 assists, he’s starting to do stuff. People can say whatever they want about how many chances he misses."

The Arsenal legend went on to praise their defensive qualities, before naming the Reds as his favorites to win the 2023-24 Premier League title. He added:

"But Konate and Virgil at the back, solid. I think Bradley will come in and it looks like he’s going to be solid for the time-being for what he’s doing. He looks really comfortable. But in the main, Liverpool, especially the way Mac Allister played the other day, I just feel like I fancy Liverpool. I really do.”

This season's title race is shaping up to be a thrilling one, with a mere five points separating the top four teams. Manchester City are currently in second place and could move to within two points of Liverpool, who have 48 points, if they win their game in hand.

Arsenal are very strong contenders, especially after their second-place finish last season. They had a slump in form, but recently secured a resounding 5-0 win against Crystal Palace and now sit in third place with 43 points. In fourth place are Aston Villa, who manager Unai Emery has led to 43 points this season, having lost just four games in 21.

Arsenal-linked Karim Benzema could still leave Saudi Arabia this month: Reports

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Karim Benzema's exit from the Saudi Pro League remains a possibility in the ongoing January transfer window. This is according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claimed that the situation between the Real Madrid legend and Al-Ittihad 'remains quite tense'.

However, the football transfer expert, speaking on his YouTube channel (via Football Transfers) cautioned that any deal for Benzema would face some obstacles. The main issue for European clubs, including Arsenal, is Karim Benzema's salary. For a transfer to materialize, the striker would have to agree to a significant salary reduction.

Moreover, the higher-ups within the Saudi Pro League would prefer for Benzema to continue playing in the country and would prefer him moving to another club in the league.