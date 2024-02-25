Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams iShowSpeed for tackle on Kaka in friendly

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was left fuming at streamer iShowSpeed after a dangerous tackle on Kaka in a charity match last week. iShowSpeed was involved with several football legends and personalities as they played a friendly game, the Match for Hope, in Qatar.

The internet sensation has gained prominence in recent years among younger people and professional footballers for his videos. He was in attendance as Lionel Messi picked up his eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023, and has made multiple appearances in football events.

The Match for Hope brought together several football legends, including Ballon d'Or winner Kaka, as well as World Cup winners Roberto Carlos and David Villa. The likes of Didier Drogba, Claude Makelele and Eden Hazard also made appearances in the game.

Kaka escaped serious injury following a crunching tackle from iShowSpeed, which earned him a yellow card, a rarity in charity games. The streamer flew in with his studs exposed to try and win the ball off Kaka from behind, catching the legend on the calf.

Ian Wright was unimpressed by the tackle from the 19-year-old, as were several other football fans who saw the tackle. The Arsenal legend said via an Instagram comment that he would not be seen playing football with such a character.

"Should not be playing with these guys tackling like that," Wright wrote.

Kaka was fine and continued to play after the tackle, to the relief of his fans. iShowSpeed did not manage to score a goal despite asking Arsene Wenger to put him in attack for his side.

Kaka, meanwhile, was on the scoresheet for his side alongside Chelsea legend Drogba, but they ended up on the losing side. Hazard scored for the opposing team, which included iShowSpeed, as they won 7-5.

Bukayo Saka makes history as Arsenal trounce Newcastle United

Arsenal faced Newcastle United looking for two things - to bounce back from a midweek defeat in Porto, and to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Magpies. Newcastle won controversially by a 1-0 scoreline when both sides faced off earlier this season at St. James' Park.

Mikel Arteta's side were efficient against a Newcastle side that looked more like relegation strugglers than top four contenders. Bukayo Saka was at the forefront for the Gunners, and he capped up his display with a goal in the 4-1 win.

The England international became the first Arsenal player in nine years to score in five successive Premier League games after his goal against the Magpies. He now has 13 goals and seven assists in 25 league appearances this season for his side.