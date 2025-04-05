Arsenal legend Martin Keown offers advice to Myles Lewis-Skelly after he concedes penalty in draw against Everton

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has offered advice to Myles Lewis-Skelly after he conceded a penalty against Everton on Saturday, April 5, in the Premier League. Leandro Trossard (34') sent the Gunners ahead in the first half at Goodison Park.

However, Lewis-Skelly was deemed to have brought down Jack Harrison in the box just after the break. Iliman Ndiaye (49') stepped up to equalize from the spot, and the north London side ended up dropping points.

After the game, Keown suggested that Arsenal were unlucky to concede a penalty.

"Initially, Myles Lewis-Skelly doesn’t really get the flight of the ball and he’s trying to get his body in the way. But I don’t believe there’s enough contact there for a penalty and it’s very soft. I’m not sure where the contact is. I can understand Harrison wants to go down and there’s a tugging match. But is there any real contact?" said Keown (via Metro).

Keown went on to say that Lewis-Skelly should have gone towards the ball instead of engaging with Harrison.

"What I would say if I was working with the player: he uses his body brilliantly, it’s one of his strengths. But there are occasions where you just have to go towards the ball," said Keown.

He continued:

"That will be one of those where he’ll look back and go, 'Do you know what? Maybe I should have just tried to clear it.' But I’m not sure he’s really made the foul there, but once the referee gives it, I don’t think VAR is going against it."

Arsenal next face Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 8, in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg at the Emirates.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Manchester United forward?

Antony has admires at the Emirates

Arsenal are considering a surprise move for Manchester United forward Antony, according to Fichajes.net. The Brazilian forward is slowly resurrecting his career on loan at Real Betis.

Antony arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2022 with a huge reputation, but has failed to impress. He dropped in the pecking order under Ruben Amorim and was shipped off to LaLiga in the winter.

However, the 25-year-old has turned over a new leaf with the Andalusian club, registering four goals and four assists from 12 games. Arsenal are pleased with Antony's efforts and have identified him as an option to shore up their attack this summer.

