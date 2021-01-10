Arsenal legend Martin Keown slams Mesut Ozil's lack of determination 

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has blasted Mesut Ozil, accusing the German of lacking determination and ‘not giving everything for the shirt’ in recent years.

Ozil is reportedly set to exit the Emirates Stadium this month or in the summer, bringing an end to a rollercoaster seven-year spell with Arsenal.

The 32-year-old was once a cult hero for Arsenal and showed flashes of his brilliance since swapping Real Madrid for north London. However, he has since divided opinion amongst the Gunners faithful.

While many supporters have criticized Ozil's nonchalance and lack of urgency on the pitch, others have lashed out over his hefty £350,000-per-week wages.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Mesut Ozil’s image at the north London club has been tarnished by some criticism leveled against the German.

Martin Keown on Ozil: "He's become calculated in the way that he's undermining the club with tweets, & I think it's now time to go" #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Kjlcwr3Acr — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) January 10, 2021

He also stated that some of this criticism aimed at Ozil is justified, as the player has shown a lack of determination over the years.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Arsenal legend said: "It hurts me that a player of that talent can’t get on the football pitch, it’s a crying shame."

"For me, he doesn’t go down as a legend, because he doesn’t match the energy and determination of legends that I’ve seen at that football club.

"If he had [Kieran] Tierney’s determination, coupled with that ability, he might’ve gone down as the best player ever to play for Arsenal.

"He’s become calculated in the way that he’s undermining the club with tweets, and I think it's now time to go."

Mesut Ozil’s representatives are in talks with a number of clubs including Fenerbahce and DC United — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 6, 2021

Ozil is reportedly in talks with the Turkish outfit Fenerbahce over a loan move, as the former Germany international looks to bring his Arsenal woes to an end.

While Fenerbahce are leading the race for the World Cup winner, MLS outfit D.C. United are also keen on snapping up the Arsenal midfielder.

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown warns suitors over Mesut Ozil's attitude

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Martin Keown has issued a warning to potential suitors over Ozil's attitude, while also slamming the German’s agent, Dr. Sogut.

“Two-and-a-half years ago when Atletico Madrid knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League, I watched very closely and it felt like he [Ozil] was conning the fans.

“He wasn’t giving everything for the shirt; I accused him of crocodile tears, it felt like something was very wrong. That was two-and-a-half years ago, and my opinion hasn’t changed.

“There was a session of illnesses, a mystery back injury, away games he wasn’t available.

“Is there a problem with the player? Is he conning us? Eventually he’ll write a book and we’ll get to know the whole story.

“But if you’ve got that much talent and you’re not getting picked, you can’t be giving 100 per cent, and that was happening two-and-a-half years ago."

Keown added: "He [Dr. Sogut] accused me of jealousy and not being worthy; I think the 449 games for Arsenal qualify me, I’m not sure how many the agent has played.

“My eyes don’t lie. Statistics tell you an amazing story about Ozil, which I don’t think is convincing.”

Ozil’s move from the Emirates has, however, reached a stalemate, as Arsenal do not want to pay any percentage of his hefty wage He could now be forced to see out the rest of his contract before leaving on a free transfer in June.