Arsenal legend offers honest opinion on England call-up for Jordan Henderson after Saudi transfer

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown recently backed Liverpool legend Jordan Henderson to be called up for the England national team, despite his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Jordan Henderson called time on his 12-year Anfield tenure on July 27, signing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq for £12 million. The 33-year-old also reunited with manager Steven Gerrard, who famously chose him as Liverpool's captain in 2015.

Henderson is set to earn a whopping £700,000-per-week for the Saudi outfit. Whilst some fans were understanding of why he chose to trade Premier League football for the Middle East, many have rebuked him.

One factor is that many believe Jordan Henderson forfeited his chances of featuring for England in the upcoming 2024 UEFA European Championship by joining a less competitive league. However, Keown doesn't believe this will automatically be the case.

He told talkSPORT (via Tribal Football):

"Well, I think the very fact that Henderson needed to ask the question he realised that there is some doubt in that area about the quality of player.

"But, when you look at the list of players going there now, obviously [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Sadio] Mane, [Allan] Saint-Maximin has gone out there from Newcastle, they are stocking their league and each team is a relatively high calibre of player - far from the end of their careers for a lot of these guys."

He added:

"I think it's right and proper that he [Gareth Southgate] gives him that chance, he takes a look at what calibre of league he's in - quality of player - and he sees how he's performing. If he's the outstanding player and the competition is good enough, I don't see why he can't continue. But, it is a doubt."

England head coach Gareth Southgate also recently revealed he wouldn't be ruling Henderson out of his plans due to his transfer. Instead, his decision would be based on the 33-year-old's performances for Al-Ettifaq.

The former Sunderland midfielder has made 77 senior appearances for England to date, scoring three goals.

How good was Jordan Henderson for Liverpool?

Jordan Henderson recently left Anfield to join Al-Ettifaq after a storied 12 years at the club. Let's take a look at the impact he had on the Reds.

The England international signed for Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland. The midfielder was doubted by many during the early years of his Anfield tenure, with many questioning his position in the Reds' squad.

The 33-year-old was appointed club captain in 2015 by Steven Gerrard and his trajectory reversed upon the arrival of Jurgen Klopp a year later. Jordan Henderson excelled in his leadership, physicality, versatility, and high work rate, winning the approval of most fans.

Jordan Henderson made 492 appearances in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists. He also won eight trophies for Liverpool, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, making him one of the greatest captains in the club's history.