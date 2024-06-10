Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira names the favorites to win Euro 2024 

Euro 2000 winner and Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira has revealed who his favorites to win the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany are. The former Les Bleus midfielder has unsurprisingly picked his country to lift the tournament.

Vieira had a glittering career with the national team that saw him bag over a century of caps for France. The former midfielder won the competition 24 years ago, the last time they claimed the trophy.

However, the Gunners icon believes the 2022 World Cup finalists have what it takes to end their wait to reclaim the European Championship trophy. France are considered to be one of the favorites to win the competition by many observers as well.

The World Cup and Euro-winning midfielder appeared on the latest episode of the Stick To Football podcast with Gary Neville, Jaime Carragher, one-time nemesis Roy Keane and fellow Arsenal legend Ian Wright. Speaking about who he felt were favorites to claim the trophy in Germany, Vieira declared:

“I think France are favorites. I don’t see any other nation who can beat France outside of England.”

Patrick Vieira will hope his compatriots can have what it takes to end their wait for continental silverware at Euro 2024. Les Bleus will have a strong contingent at their disposal at the tournament, with Real Madrid trio Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchoumeni and Eduardo Camavinga likely to play important roles.

Who else does Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira consider potential favorites at Euro 2024?

In the same podcast, the Frenchman also said he considers England to be a valid threat heading into Euro 2024. Vieira believes the Three Lions have the quality to score goals and go far in the competition.

The Frenchman was full of praise for the talent available to Garth Southgate heading into the competition, saying:

“Obviously they have the talented players to do it. I am amazed by Phil Foden with what he has been doing. You have quality with [Jude] Bellingham. I also think it will depend on how [Harry] Kane will be in the competition, because you will need some upfront who can score those goals. But I think England will have a good chance to be there with France.”

Euro 2024 will begin on June 14 with a Group A clash between hosts Germany and Scotland.

