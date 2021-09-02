Arsenal legend predicts the Gunners' final position in Premier League table

Paul Merson has predicted his former side Arsenal to finish 10th in the Premier League this season. The Englishman believes Mikel Arteta's side do not have it in them to finish further up the table.

Arsenal have made a terrible start to the season and have lost all three of their matches so far. They are yet to score a goal in the league and are currently at the rock bottom of the table.

Paul Merson was on Sky Sports this week to predict the Premier League table. When asked about Arsenal, he boldly claimed they would finish nowhere above 10th in the table. He said:

"At the moment, Arsenal are middle of the table. If they come fifth or sixth I think they're pulling up trees, 10th is about right. They won't finish above Leicester and they definitely won't finish above Tottenham after they signed [kept] Harry Kane. I don't think they would. Everton look organised with Rafa now, West Ham look decent, it's going to be hard it's not a free ride anymore."

Pointing to the transfer business conducted by clubs around Arsenal, Merson said they should have signed Danny Ings. The Gunners have spent the most in the Premier League this season, but their squad depth and strength remain the same.

In this regard, he said:

"These other teams are buying good players, Aston Villa have Danny Ings, why've Arsenal not got Danny Ings? Why did they not buy Danny Ings? I worry about the recruitment. Arsenal are never beating anybody, you never see them nick a player off Man United. They're the only team after a player."

Mikel Arteta under pressure at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's time at Arsenal has not been smooth, but the FA Cup win gave him time at the club. Paul Merson believes it will not be long before the Gunners sack the Spaniard.

"Mikel Arteta will have till the October international. If they haven't done anything by then, he will be under pressure. Chelsea, Man City - would I expect Arsenal to beat them? No. Is there a way to get beat by them? Yes, and the Man City game wasn't good."

Arsenal have relatively easy fixtures after the international break with games against Norwich City, Burnley and AFC Wimbledon (EFL Cup) before facing Tottenham in the North London Derby.

