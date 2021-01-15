Arsenal legend Ray Parlour would Love to see the Gunners sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has admitted that he would 'love' to see Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha at the Emirates in the future. The Crystal Palace winger has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent years, but has failed to make the move to North London thus far.

Wilfried Zaha rose through the youth system at Crystal Palace, and made his debut for the club in 2010. In January 2013, he moved to Manchester United for an initial fee of £10 million. Zaha remained on loan at Palace until the end of the season, helping them return to the Premier League.

After an unsuccessful 2013–14 season with Manchester United, during which he spent half the season on loan at Cardiff City, Zaha returned to Palace in August 2014 on a season-long loan. He rejoined the club on a permanent basis in February 2015.

Wilfried Zaha has since become one of the best and most exciting attackers in the Premier League. He has often been vocal about his desire to move to one of the 'top six' Premier League teams, but has been unable to do so because the enormous price tag that has been set by Crystal Palace.

Arsenal were reportedly close to signing Zaha in the summer of 2019, but chose to spend £72 million on Nicolas Pepe instead, who has failed to impress during his time in North London.

Wilfried Zaha has started the 2020-21 Premier League season with eight goals and two assists. Arsenal Legend Ray Parlour, has now admitted he would love to see Zaha play for the Gunners.

"I'm sure Emery would have loved to have someone like Zaha but again it's down to the board and money available. I don't know what the situation was with the funds they had behind the scenes," Parlour told Stadium Astro.

"Pepe, they did that in a staggered way, probably paying the £15 million a year, which suited the French side as well where he came from. Probably Crystal Palace wanted the money upfront, which Arsenal couldn't have done at that time, because they need to replace him, if you lose your best player you need to replace him," he continued.

Wilfried Zaha reveals he spoke to Unai Emery about joining Arsenal...



But they chose to spend £72 million on Nicolas Pepe instead 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pWtaFpokXZ — Goal (@goal) January 8, 2021

Wilfried Zaha could still be in line for a move as he continues to be linked with Arsenal

Advertisement

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Wilfried Zaha makes the transfer headlines during every window. The Ivory Coast international has, however, remained at Crystal Palace and has continued his outstanding form for the South London club.

At 28, it is unlikely that any club will match Crystal Palace's £70 million valuation of Wilfried Zaha. The winger will fancy a move to a bigger team as he approaches his peak years. However, it unlikely that we will see him play at Arsenal given the Gunners' lack of funds.