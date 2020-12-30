Arsenal legend slams Manchester United stars for appalling performance against Wolves

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has slammed Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic for their performances against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The 56-year-old wasn't impressed by Manchester United's poor performance against the Gunners, especially in the first half.

The Red Devils came away with all three points after Marcus Rashford's stoppage-time winner against Wolves. However, they were sloppy and lacked any impetus going forward throughout the game, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic standing out as the main culprits of the night.

The two midfielders came into the starting line-up in place of Scott McTominay and Fred but failed to make an impact in the game.

Lee Dixon said after the game:

"I cannot believe some of the positions that the Man United midfield are taking up. We looked at Matic at times, he's playing behind Harry Maguire sometimes in the left-back position."

He continued:

"Pogba's slow, ponderous. The two midfield players, the only time they look dangerous is if they get the ball to Rashford on that left-hand side. They've been slow, they've been walking. We took pictures almost with our eyes, saying it looks like a still photo now. Players standing around. I think Man United have been appalling, I really do."

How United changed Paul Pogba's role in the second-half to beat Wolves #mufc https://t.co/yIP7wFE32F — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) December 30, 2020

Manchester United now sit in second place on the Premier League table, only two points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks COVID-19 has had a positive impact on Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in ten Premier League games

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims that the restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus has had a positive impact on the squad. The Red Devils have had an impressive 2020, recording the third-most points in the Premier League behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Norwegian tactician explained:

"It’s been different and difficult, but then again that’s life for everyone now. We’ve been able to work and meet each other and play football, yes under different circumstances and in different environments, but we’ve been able to do what we love the most. We’ve been quite lucky in that respect - we’ve seen people all time. We’ve tried to make the most of it, I think the players have done really well and been really focused and professional."

He continued:

"It's maybe brought everyone down to the basics again for a while – washing their own clothes, no dressing rooms, no lunch, bringing a packed lunch, and in one way I think that has challenged every player to look at themselves and say ‘do I do the right things?' I think our group is getting to a good level of consistency in their good habits."