Arsenal legend urges petty Cristiano Ronaldo to seek therapy after bombshell Manchester United interview

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo to seek therapy after his scathing attacks on his club, manager, and certain former players in an explosive interview given to Piers Morgan.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Ian Wright thinks Cristiano Ronaldo could have therapy to deal with fallout from tell-all interview trib.al/Z3SLzt7 Ian Wright thinks Cristiano Ronaldo could have therapy to deal with fallout from tell-all interview trib.al/Z3SLzt7

Ronaldo slammed Manchester United's owners, the Glazers, for not investing much in the infrastructure and updating the technology needed to better players' performances. He also accused Erik ten Hag and a few other board members of not being entirely convinced of the reason he missed the pre-season tour.

Reacting to Ronaldo's interview and the wave of controversy created just before the FIFA World Cup, the former Arsenal striker said on the 'Kelly and Wrighty Show' (via Daily Mail):

''It’s quite sad to see when you consider what Cristiano Ronaldo has done and what he’s achieved in his career.''

Wright said that Ronaldo has never been on the receiving end of such criticism before and is having a difficult time handling it now and should see professional help:

''For him not to be able to deal with his career coming to an end – it happens to all of us, it happened to me – you do feel a sense of "is that it?''. He’s not used to hearing negativity but now it is coming to him. It must be difficult for him and something he may need to seek counselling for.''

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Ian Wright:



"For Cristiano Ronaldo not to be able to deal with his career coming to an end, it's quite sad to see when you consider what he's achieved. He's not used to hearing negativity but now it's coming to him. It's something he may need to seek counselling for." 🎙️ Ian Wright:"For Cristiano Ronaldo not to be able to deal with his career coming to an end, it's quite sad to see when you consider what he's achieved. He's not used to hearing negativity but now it's coming to him. It's something he may need to seek counselling for." https://t.co/ozIhphsPbY

Ronaldo has been involved in one controversy after another since the beginning of the 2022-23 season and the sudden drop in his goal-scoring form has only added more problems.

However, it seems that Ronaldo's time with the Red Devils would be over for good after such an explosive interview. Fans could see the English club tearing up Ronaldo's contract following verbal attacks by the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains committed to Portugal's FIFA World Cup cause amid controversy surrounding explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has flown back to Portugal to join Portugal's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar after his explosive interview which has caused huge waves of controversy. However, the 37-year-old Portuguese remains unaffected by the outside world and is committed to giving his all to his nation in the FIFA World Cup as seen in one of his recent tweets.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Foco total e absoluto nos trabalhos da Selecção Nacional. Grupo unido, rumo a um só objectivo: realizar o sonho de todos os portugueses! Foco total e absoluto nos trabalhos da Selecção Nacional. Grupo unido, rumo a um só objectivo: realizar o sonho de todos os portugueses! https://t.co/iu2qlJvb62

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been spotted training alongside other members of the 26-man squad to prepare for the biggest event in the football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the central point and the most senior and accomplished player in the team. He will be a key figure in their campaign in Qatar and will be hoping to add World Cup glory to his list of never-ending achievements.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes