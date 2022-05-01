Arsenal linked with a move for 26-year old Real Madrid star: Reports

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio's future is up in the air and Arsenal continues to be named among the parties interested in his signature. Mikel Arteta's squad is the youngest in the Premier League this season. They are currently in pole-position to secure fourth place and a Champions League berth.

With five games left to be played in the English top-flight, if the Gunners are able to finish in the top-four, it will be considered an overachievement by all means. The Arsenal boss has reiterated the value of adding quality individuals to his squad who have the experience of challenging at the top on numerous occasions.

A report by Calciomercato via Le10sport suggests that the Gunners are now intensifying their approach to bringing the forward to the Emirates. Asensio, a bonafide winner with Real Madrid, suits the profile of talent that Arteta is looking for.

The 26-year old's current contract expires in 2023 and although the Spanish giants have tried to hold talks regarding a new deal, they are far from an agreement. Arsenal are looking to offload club-record signing Nicolas Pepe in the summer and the Real Madrid man could make up for a great replacement.

In terms of goalscoring, Asensio is enjoying his most prolific season so far in his career. He has found the back of the net on 12 occasions so far this season in 39 appearances. The Spanish international got on the scoresheet in his team's latest 4-0 victory against Espanyol.

The victory saw Los Blancos clinch their 35th La Liga title with four games remaining in the Spanish top-flight.

Arsenal face competition from Serie A giants for Real Madrid winger

Calciomercato (via Le10sport) suggested that AC Milan are also courting Marco Asensio, with the player yet to agree a contract with the Spanish giants. As such, it will not be an easy deal to crack for Mikel Arteta with the Serie A side in a much better position when it comes to challenging for titles.

Stefano Pioli's side are in pole-position to win the Italian top-flight with their two-point lead above second-placed Inter Milan. Both Arsenal and AC Milan have become suitable and successful destinations for Real Madrid players in recent times.

The Rossoneri signed Theo Hernandez from Los Blancos in 2019 who has been shining for them and Brahim Diaz has felt at home in Italy during his loan spell as well. Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos enjoyed his stint at the Emirates under Arteta for the previous two seasons and Martin Odegaard is now playing some of his best football for Arsenal.

Hence, if Asensio decides to leave the La Liga giants, it will be interesting to see which team he picks.

