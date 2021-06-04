Arsenal linked with move for Belgian youngster - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a move for Anderlecht youngster Sambi Lokonga.

According to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, the 21-year-old midfielder is ready to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer, and his impressive performances for Anderlecht have caught the attention of the Gunners.

Lokonga recently revealed that he is ready to move to a club bigger than Anderlecht. He said:

"I will not go to a club which is inferior to Anderlecht, nor to a club of the same level. I will only leave Anderlecht if all the ingredients are there. Yes, I feel ready to take a step forward and to rub shoulders with great players. But everything will depend on the proposals that will be made during the summer."

Sambi Lokonga spent his youth career with Anderlecht and eventually made his debut for the club in 2017 at the age of just 18. He has become a regular starter for the Belgian side over the last couple of years.

The defensive midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists in 27 appearances for Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League this season.

Arsenal are keen to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder this summer to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season. The Gunners will be looking to make a number of new additions to their squad in order to improve on their eighth-place finish in the Premier League next season.

Arsenal will need to get sell or loan out a number of fringe players before signing Sambi Lokonga

Sambi Lokonga's impressive performances for Anderlecht have caught the attention of Arsenal

Arsenal are bracing themselves for the exits of Real Madrid loanees Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard this summer. The Gunners will also be desperate to offload Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to raise funds and create space in the squad for new signings.

Matteo Guendouzi has attracted interest from Germany after an impressive season on loan with Hertha Berlin.

Meanwhile, Lucas Torreira has struggled to nail down a regular place in Atletico Madrid's starting line-up whilst on loan at the club this season. He has attracted interest from a number of Serie A teams.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh