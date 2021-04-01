Arsenal could listen to offers for superstar in the summer due to financial crisis - Reports 

According to Football Insider, Arsenal will listen to offers for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer. The 31-year-old signed a new contract at the club last year but could be moved on as early as the next transfer window.

Aubameyang is currently the highest earner at Arsenal after signing a contract worth over £300000-a-week in September last year. The contract was handed out to the Gabonese after months of speculation about the player's future at the club.

The striker, who is club captain, was an integral part of Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph last season and was rewarded with a bumper contract.

8 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more Premier League goals against Burnley (8) than against any other club, whilst only against Hamburger SV (9) has he netted more league goals in the top five European leagues.

However, the former Dortmund man’s performance levels have dipped this season, making the North London side considering the possibility of parting ways with the player. There is also a general belief among the Arsenal coaching staff that Aubameyang has peaked and will have to be replaced sooner than later.

Asides from Aubameyang’s drop in form, there is also the issue of a lack of discipline. The Gabonese was dropped from the Arsenal starting XI ahead of the North London derby this month after arriving late to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could move Aubameyang on as part of a summer rebuild

Arsenal are set to continue an overhaul of their squad, which saw a number of players depart the club in January. The outgoing players are expected to be a means of generating cash for new signings as the Gunners might not reap the financial reward of qualifying for European football next year.

The London club, however, will find it difficult to find a buyer for Aubameyang as he is on very high wages and still has two years left on his contract at the club.

Arsenal have been linked to Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in recent weeks, which could further indicate that their captain may be on his way out of the club.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in January of 2018 from Borussia Dortmund in a €63M move and has gone on to become a superstar in the side. The Gabonese finished as the Gunners' top scorer in the last two seasons and also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018/2019 season.

While Aubameyang is still the top scorer in Mikel Arteta’s side in the current campaign with 14 goals so far, he has struggled to deliver on occasions. With the club very likely to miss out on European football for yet another season, Aubameyang’s time at the Emirates might end sooner rather than later.