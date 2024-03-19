Arsenal, Liverpool or Man City? Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe picks his preferred Premier League winners

Manchester United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has backed Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to win the 2023-24 Premier League season ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Last month, the English businessman bought a 27.7% stake in the Red Devils, as his investment in the Old Trafford outfit is estimated to be around $1.6 billion.

During a recent interview, Ratcliffe was asked about the club he wants to win the Premier League this season. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal are currently in the race for silverware in English top-tier football.

After 28 matches, Arteta's side are currently in the top spot with 64 points while Liverpool are in the second position with the same number of points but a weaker goal difference. Moreover, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are in the third spot with 63 points.

Replying to the question, Ratcliffe stated that all the teams are Manchester United's rivals. However, he then lauded Arteta for the work he has done at Emirates Stadium and said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Which team did I want to win the PL title? I hate them all, they are all the enemy! I couldn't possibly choose. It would be good for Arteta because he has done really well and Arsenal have been patient with him."

The Red Devils are currently in the sixth spot in the Premier League with 47 points in 28 matches. They will return to action after the international break to face Brentford away on Saturday (March 30).

Manchester United midfielder gets maiden England senior call-up

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been called up to the English senior squad ahead of their friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium in the coming week. The Manchester United academy graduate had previously represented the Three Lions at the Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

This season, the 18-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, bagging two goals and two assists.

However, with his first call-up to the English senior squad, Kobbie Mainoo's chances of finding a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2024 European Championships have also increased.