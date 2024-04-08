Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Wayne Rooney makes bold 2023-24 Premier League title prediction

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has backed Liverpool to lift the 2023-24 Premier League title over defending champions Manchester City and Arsenal.

Earlier this Sunday (April 7), the Reds were held to a 2-2 stalemate during their trip to Old Trafford. They failed to remain atop the Premier League standings following a dogged performance from the Red Devils.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the visitors from a corner-kick in the 23rd minute. However, Bruno Fernandes levelled things with a fine long-range strike in the 50th minute before Kobbie Mainoo put the hosts in front with a curling effort 17 minutes later. The Reds salvaged a point through Mohamed Salah's 84th-minute penalty in the end.

In the aftermath of the game, Rooney claimed that Liverpool will recover from their recent hiccup and go on to lift their 20th top-flight title next month. He told Premier League Productions (h/t Metro):

"There's still such a long time to go. I know it's only seven games but a lot will happen between now and the end of the season. I still think Liverpool will nick it."

The Reds, who have lost just two league games so far this campaign, are currently second with 71 points from 31 games. The Gunners are atop the league table with 71 points as well, while City are third with 70.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp makes interesting claim about Arsenal following recent result

At a post-match interaction, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that Arsenal should emerge victorious at Manchester United in their Premier League match on May 11. He said (h/t Daily Express):

"Arsenal are a good football team and if [Manchester United] play like they did today, Arsenal will win that game. I'm 100 per cent sure. I'm really sorry to say that, but this is a matter of fact."

Commenting on his team's outings against United, Klopp concluded:

"We should've won both games [in the Premier League] and didn't. That's our fault. In all the time I've been here, we never dominated United like we did in these two games... but we didn't win them."

In their two league games against the Red Devils, Liverpool registered a whopping 62 shots. However, they scored just twice and picked up two points owing to a 0-0 draw at Anfield and a 2-2 at Old Trafford.

The Reds will next be in action against Atalanta in their UEFA Europa League last-eight first leg contest at Anfield on Thursday (April 11).

