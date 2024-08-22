Arsenal and Liverpool suffer blow in their pursuit of €50m-rated Serie A star: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool have been dealt a significant blow as Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is set to remain at his club. Both Premier League sides were keen on the Italy-based forward after he impressed during the 2023-24 campaign for his club.

A journeyman of sorts in the English football circles, Lookman has turned out for Everton, Fulham and Leicester City in England's top-flight. The Nigerian international also appeared for RB Leipzig before finding a permanent home in Bergamo in 2022.

Ademola Lookman made headlines in Italy when he requested to be left out for Atalanta's Serie A opener against Lecce on Monday (August 19). The 26-year-old had heard of interest from a number of sides, including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool, and wished to properly assess his options.

TuttoAtalanta has now reported that the former Everton man has found an agreement with Atalanta following talks with the hierarchy of the club. The report indicates that he is prepared to remain at the club, and the club would only consider offers of over €50 million to sell him.

Lookman impressed in his debut season at Atalanta, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 33 appearances domestically. He added 17 goals and eight assists in 45 appearances across all competitions in the 2023-24 season, helping Atalanta win the UEFA Europa League. The Nigerian striker became the first player to bag a hat-trick in the final of the tournament as he scored thrice in the 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool witnessed Lookman's impressive displays first-hand when his team defeated Jürgen Klopp's side in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. The forward also became an option for Arsenal, who are interested in him due to his versatility in attack.

Lookman looks set to remain an Atalanta player, but a move is not yet off the table.

Arsenal set to sign teammate of Liverpool target - Reports

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino on a permanent deal this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have had the 28-year-old as a major target this window to add quality to their midfield.

Real Sociedad were resigned to losing two midfielders this summer after Liverpool showed serious interest in signing Martin Zubimendi. The deal for the Spaniard fell through, but the Gunners' deal for Merino is expected to be completed before the end of the window.

Arsenal will pay just under £30 million for the former Newcastle United man to join them this summer, with personal terms already agreed. Merino himself has asked to join the Gunners, and with only one year left on his contract, his club will not stand in his way.

