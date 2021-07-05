"He’s one of the best No. 10s" - Arsenal midfielder considers Mesut Ozil his role model

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who spent last season out on loan at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, considers former Gunner Mesut Özil his role model.

In an interview with German outlet Bild (via Get German Football News), the Arsenal midfielder has revealed that he looks up to Mesut Özil and considers him his brother.

Guendouzi said:

"Mesut Özil is a great role model and a brother to me. I have the deepest respect for what he has achieved and what he has been doing since I’ve been at Arsenal. He has exceptional ball skills. For me, Özil is clearly the best German player and he’s one of the best No. 10s in the history of German football. At Arsenal, he immediately took me under his wing and gave me a lot of tips."

Despite having an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium, Matteo Guendouzi still believes it's a dream come true to play for Arsenal:

"As a kid, I always dreamed of playing for Arsenal and I was lucky to get there early in my career. To see that the club failed to qualify for a European competition for the first time in 25 years hurt me. Arsenal are a big club in Europe that deserve to be in the Champions League every year."

Also Read: David James' column - Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Mattéo Guendouzi, in an interview with Sport Bild, on Mesut Özil:



"He is clearly the best German player and he’s one of the best No. 10s in the history of German football." - also discusses his time at Hertha Berlin, Arsenal, ambitions & more. https://t.co/10sV0lRsMJ — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) July 4, 2021

Matteo Guendouzi opens up on his time away from Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi spent last season out on loan at Hertha Berlin. Guendouzi does not regret spending a season out in Germany.

The 22-year-old said:

"I was immediately convinced of the project. Hertha is a capital club with enormous strength, passionate fans and good players. I wanted to help Hertha achieve international football, unfortunately that didn’t work. It was a carefully considered decision. I gave everything for the club and the most important thing is that Hertha stayed in the Bundesliga."

Matteo Guendouzi is one of the few players on the cusp of leaving Arsenal this summer. Mikel Arteta plans to rebuild the squad after finishing 8th in the Premier League and missing out on European football for the first time in 25 years.

The Gunners are planning to reinforce their midfield by signing Manuel Locatelli or Sander Berge.

Mattéo Guendouzi will join OM from Arsenal - agreement to be completed next week, Guendouzi turned down Benfica bid after as he only wants OM. 🇫🇷 #OM



Final details then it’s gonna be signed - same for Saliba on loan as @David_Ornstein revealed.



Ünder and Pau López, done deal. https://t.co/mX5ndnA9Xm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava