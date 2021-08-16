"Arsenal is no longer an attractive club" - Former player criticises the club following Brentford fiasco

Former Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit has boldly claimed that the north London side are no longer an attractive proposition for new players. His comments come after the Gunners suffered a 2-0 league defeat to newly-promoted Brentford over the weekend.

Speaking to French outlet RMC (via the Mirror), Petit questioned Arsenal's transfers and called them an "unattractive club." The Gunners have signed players for a huge amount of money, but their impact was not seen in the game against Brentford.

The former Arsenal midfielder said:

"I don’t get it because it's not about money, they have money but it's more about the profiles. We will see the player’s profiles they have signed in this transfer window but I see from yesterday’s game that Arsenal’s weaknesses are the same they have been for years, particularly on the defensive side, last night it was a fiasco. The worst these days is that Arsenal is no longer an attractive club. Who wants to go there?"

Emmanuel Petit has also claimed that due to Arsenal's bad run in the Premier League, he is slowly losing interest in the club. He added that the Gunners have not improved since Arsene Wenger's final few seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

Petit said:

"Little by little I am losing interest in Arsenal, with this way of playing it does not generate any emotion to see their games. They give me no emotions and I find that I don’t get the trajectory the team have taken in the last few years. It started in the last few years of Arsene Wenger’s management and it has continued with his successors.”

Strong words from former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit after Arsenal's 2-0 loss at Brentford... 👀 pic.twitter.com/hpFuemOozJ — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) August 15, 2021

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal will not be making any new signings

Following Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Brentford, Mikel Arteta confirmed that the club will not be making any more signings in the summer transfer window. He said:

“My focus is with the players that we have to try to make them play as best as possible and to get the best out of the team and try to find a way to win football matches and it’s the same in the next."

🗣 "My focus is with the players we have."



Arteta on whether the performance against Brentford creates more urgency for Arsenal in the transfer market... pic.twitter.com/Gv3YElZrYs — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) August 14, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh