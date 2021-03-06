Arsenal looking to offload midfielder for a fee of £25 million - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to get rid of Matteo Guendouzi this summer as Mikel Arteta is not keen on reintegrating him into the team.

Matteo Guendouzi has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta. Their relationship deteriorated after Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton last year, during which the midfielder was seen grabbing Neal Maupay's throat in an altercation.

The aforementioned altercation was the final nail in the coffin as Guendouzi even had a bust-up with Arteta during the Gunners’ Dubai training camp in February last year.

The Frenchman was loaned out to Hertha Berlin last summer. Despite impressing for them in midfield, however, Football Insider claim that he has played his last game for Arsenal.

Arsenal want to sell Matteo Guendouzi for a fee of £25 million

Matteo Guendouzi will enter the final year of his contract this summer, but Arsenal will still demand a fee of £25 million for the midfielder. That does seem like a steep price for someone who will have just a year left on his contract, so they might struggle to find suitors for him.

Arsenal’s valuation for Guendouzi might change during the transfer window as they do not want to lose him for free next year.

Hertha Berlin have hinted that they would like to sign the Frenchman on a permanent deal, but it’s unlikely that they will cough up £25 million for him.

The Gunners tried to get rid of him last summer and wanted £30 million for his services. They tried to include him in the deal to sign Thomas Partey, but he was eventually shipped out on a loan deal to Hertha Berlin.

The Frenchman has put in some good displays for Hertha in midfield and has made 18 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

Still only 21, Guendouzi has a lot of football left in him, but his future lies elsewhere. Even if Arsenal decide to keep him, he will be behind the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the pecking order.