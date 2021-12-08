Arsenal looking to sign Brazilian forward dubbed as the 'next Neymar' - Reports

Arsenal look set to swoop in and sign young Brazilian attacker Yuri Alberto from Internacional in the upcoming transfer window. According to a report from Goal, via HITC, Arsenal have made an enquiry to sign the striker, who is modestly valued at just £5.4 million on Transfermarkt.

Alberto has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in the league in 30 starts this season. The youngster's form has reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal, who are very interested in bringing him to England.

Alberto has been called the 'new Neymar' due to similarities in their footballing trajectories, with the young star expected to have a bright future in the game. The young player is believed to be very open to a move if it does materialize, as he is intent on playing in the Premier League with Arsenal.

Alberto signed a five-year contract with his current employers as recently as July of 2020, so Arsenal may be asked to pay a premium for his transfer. The young Brazilian has been a revelation since signing for Internacional, already bagging his first hat-trick for the side in January. The wonderkid followed it up with another hat-trick against Flamengo in August.

Alberto has played predominantly through the center for Internacional but can also be used to devastating effect on the right-hand side of the attack. This means the player can offer vital competition to Bukayo Saka on a regular basis.

Arsenal adds Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic to list of transfer targets

Juventus FC v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

After Arsenal's loss against Everton on Monday, Mikel Arteta will be intent on procuring a new striker during the winter transfer window. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been unable to find the net since October while Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe have a combined two direct contributions to goals this season.

GOAL @goal Dusan Vlahovic has 2️⃣1️⃣ Serie A goals for Fiorentina this season



He's still only 21 👶 Dusan Vlahovic has 2️⃣1️⃣ Serie A goals for Fiorentina this seasonHe's still only 21 👶 https://t.co/wKbdccjUDt

Mikel Arteta has kept his cards close to his chest but reports claim that Arsenal are aiming for Vlahovic to join the club this winter. The star has other suitors, including Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus but the Gunners are believed to be frontrunners.

Also Read Article Continues below

With 20 goals in 24 games for his side this season, the 21-year-old won't come cheap for Arsenal.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar