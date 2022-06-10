“Arsenal looks a good option” – Rivaldo feels 25-year-old forward should join the Gunners

Retired Brazilian legend Rivaldo has urged his Everton-based compatriot Richarlison to join Arsenal in the current transfer window.

The 25-year-old striker has been a key force for the Toffees. However, with the club ending the season close to the relegation battle, a move might suit the Brazilian star.

The legendary playmaker wrote in his column for Betfair:

"This could be a big summer for Richarlison and his compatriot Edu, who is the technical director at Arsenal, could be crucial in a potential move to the Gunners. He looks set to leave Everton, with several big clubs interested, and Arsenal looks a good option for the forward."

PF | Transfer News @PurelyFootball 🗞 Richarlison has told Everton he wants to leave the club this summer in search of Champions League football. Richarlison has told Everton he wants to leave the club this summer in search of Champions League football.🔵🗞 https://t.co/fwE9qBwgVe

Rivaldo continued:

"The Gunners have Edu as their director and, after working with Tite until 2019, the ex-Arsenal midfielder knows Richarlison very well from the Brazilian national team. Joining a club that fights near the top of the Premier League could be important for Richarlison, after a tough season with Everton, in which he was crucial to saving the club from relegation."

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Should the Gunners make a move for the Everton striker? 🧐



#AFC #Everton #Richarlison According to journalist @SportsPeteO , Arsenal's technical director Edu is prepared to use his Brazilian connections to bring Richarlison to Arsenal.Should the Gunners make a move for the Everton striker? 🧐 According to journalist @SportsPeteO, Arsenal's technical director Edu is prepared to use his Brazilian connections to bring Richarlison to Arsenal. 🇧🇷Should the Gunners make a move for the Everton striker? 🧐#AFC #Everton #Richarlison https://t.co/yIUvrhG2k3

There's a chance that the Gunners could make the decision to sign Richarlison this summer. With their front-line depleted following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, Mikel Arteta will need to sign a striker in the summer window.

In 30 Premier League appearances for the Toffees in the 2021-22 Premier League season, the Brazilian striker scored ten goals and made five assists. He finished the season strongly, with four goals and one assist in eight games.

Ruben Neves hints at transfer amid links to Arsenal and other clubs: Report

Richarlison isn't the only player on the Gunners' radar. The north London outfit have also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portugal international dropped a hint about his future on the last day of the season.

In an interview with reporters after his side’s defeat to Liverpool, Neves hinted that he might have played his last game for Wolves. Speaking to reporters after the game (via Goal), Neves said:

“Our career is really short and we need to take the opportunities we have."

The Portuguese has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League since Wolves' promotion. Neves has already been linked with a potential move to Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona in recent weeks.

The midfielder could potentially walk into the midfield of any of the teams mentioned above due to his passing and ability to create chances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far