Arsenal maintain interest in Real Madrid midfielder - Reports

Arsenal and Real Madrid have both endured a rather quiet outing in the transfer window this summer. However, it appears fans will finally witness a deal involving the two clubs in the coming weeks.

According to reports, Arsenal have not given up on signing Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains unclear. There is the possibility that Los Blancos will part ways with the player this summer and a return to the Emirates Stadium seems to be his likeliest option.

14 - Martin Ødegaard’s strike was his first ever goal for Arsenal – the Gunners have now had more different goalscorers in the UEFA Europa League this season than any other side (14). Range. pic.twitter.com/CXKeFjMz1c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

Odegaard spent the second half of last season in North London after joining the Gunners on loan during the winter transfer window. He made 20 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side across all competitions, recording two goals and two assists.

It remains unclear what plans Real Madrid have for the 22-year-old. Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as manager following the departure of Zinedine Zidane. The Italian is yet to make his preferences known to the public, meaning that there could be a twist in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid are 'willing' to sell Martin Odegaard to fund a move for Erling Haaland. https://t.co/i7MoJymDz6 — football.london (@Football_LDN) April 1, 2021

Odegaard is reportedly determined to stay in the Spanish capital and fight for his place in the team. However, he will be ready to leave if he discovers that he is not in the manager's plans for next season.

He is believed to favor a return to the Emirates Stadium in case of a departure this summer as he enjoyed his stint with the Gunners last season.

The midfielder with the Gunners during his loan stint in London last term.

How much could Arsenal pay Real Madrid to sign Odegaard?

Arsenal will need to raise a substantial sum to secure the signing of Odegaard this summer. According to Transfermarkt, the midfielder currently has a market value of €40 million. However, Real Madrid could lower their asking price if they eventually deem the player surplus to requirements.

Odegaard would surely be cheaper than the Londoner's second target, James Maddison, whose asking price is reportedly €70 million.

