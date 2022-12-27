Arsenal make £55 million bid for 21-year-old star - Reports 

According to British media house Independent, Arsenal have made a £55 million bid for 21-year-old Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The talented youngster currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League, where he has been a key member of the team recently.

Mudryk has made over 44 appearances for Shakhtar since making his professional debut in 2020. He has scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists in that time, establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in Europe. Mudryk has also represented Ukraine at the international level, earning eight caps.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Arsenal have made their first official move for Mykhaylo Mudryk. Believed to total around £55m with add-ons. Expectation is it will take more to get Shakhtar to sell, but the first move has been made.

If the transfer to Arsenal goes through, Mudryk would be joining a team in the midst of a rebuilding phase under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have struggled in recent seasons, finishing outside the top four in the English Premier League in each of the past three campaigns.

However, Arteta’s team is having a wonderful run in the 2022-23 season as they continue to remain on top of the Premier League table with 40 points in 15 matches. The Gunners are the front runners to win the league title this season.

Mudryk's pace and dribbling ability would make him a valuable asset for Arsenal, who have redefined themselves with a lot of young talent in the squad with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, among others.

He is known for his ability to take on defenders and create chances for his teammates, and his goalscoring record is impressive for a player of his age. In addition to his attacking prowess, Mudryk is also known for his defensive work rate, making him a well-rounded player who can contribute to both ends of the pitch.

The signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk would be a major boost for the Gunners as they look to rebuild and challenge for several titles beginning this season. It remains to be seen if Shakhtar Donetsk will accept the £55 million bid.

Shakhtar Donetsk may turn down £55 million bid by Arsenal for Mykhaylo Mudryk - Reports

According to reports, Shakhtar Donetsk may reject Arsenal's £55 million offer for winger Mykhaylo Mudryk as they reportedly expect a higher bid for the player.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian is himself pushing for a transfer to the Premier League club but the Ukrainian club is not happy with the initial offer made by Mikel Arteta's side as they are expecting a higher bid for their player.

AFC_TransferNews @ABTNews_AFC Shakhtar Donetsk are yet to respond to #Arsenal's offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk, however, it is understood that it'd be turned down. The Ukrainian club want close to £80m for their star player. The London club would now look to increase their offer in the next days/weeks. #AFC

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the two clubs will continue their negotiations for the Ukrainian international and a deal could be made public as soon as next week. He said via Twitter:

“Negotiations will continue, as the player wants to join Arsenal: I think they will insist again and talks will keep going. Mudryk is doing everything he can to make it clear just how much he wants the move, posting this on his Instagram last night”

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️| @FabrizioRomano on Mudryk: "Negotiations will continue, as the player wants to join Arsenal: I think they will insist again and talks will keep going. Mudryk is doing everything he can to make it clear just how much he wants the move, posting this on his Instagram last night"

