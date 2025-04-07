Arsenal could make move for Portugal-based forward after one-year scouting mission: Reports

Arsenal are considering a move for Benfica winger Kerem Akturkoglu after extensively scouting the Turkiye international, as per reports. The Gunners are expected to be in the market for attacking reinforcements in the summer, with injuries having exposed their lack of options this term.

As per TBR Football, Benfica winger Akturkoglu features prominently on the Gunners' wishlist, and has been watched closely by the English side. According to the report, Mikel Arteta's side have been interested in the 26-year-old forward for over a year. The Gunners began watching the left winger before he joined Benfica from Galatasaray last summer.

Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as their options on the left wing but are intent on adding more quality to their squad, hence their interest in Akturkoglu. The Turkish forward has been in fine form for Benfica this season, with 16 goals to his name across all competitions.

With Raheem Sterling unlikely to be signed permanently after his loan spell from Chelsea, the Gunners will need to sign at least one wide forward. They may look to sign Akturkoglu, who has shown his ability in Turkiye and Portugal.

Arsenal star in talks with Brazilian outfit, club executive confirms

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is in talks with Brazilian side Flamengo over a move to the club this summer, club director Jose Boto has confirmed. The Italy international is set to be out of a contract once the season ends and is reportedly keen to move to Brazil to continue his career.

Boto stated in an interview that Flamengo are interested in Jorginho and negotiations are well underway to get him to move to Brazil. The executive added that he does not intend to reveal anything about the negotiation until it becomes a done deal.

"We have never denied that he is a player that interests us. We are in a negotiation process and I never reveal anything about a negotiation process. What comes out in public, 99% of the time is not true. The ball is in his court, Jorginho's, and he will treat it well and will play this game with us," Boto said (via 90min).

Jorginho joined Arsenal for £12 million in January 2023 after spending nearly five years at Chelsea. The midfielder has proven to be a useful backup option in the Gunners squad, easing the workload on the likes of Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard in midfield.

