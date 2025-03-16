Arsenal man backs Bukayo Saka to make 'big difference' for Gunners after injury return, hopes he returns for Real Madrid UCL clash

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori is hopeful that Bukayo Saka will regain fitness soon and be back in action for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid. The Italian asserted that the Englishman's return will be a huge boost for the Gunners and believes he will make a difference in the clash.

Saka has been out of action for the past couple of months. The 23-year-old winger picked up a hamstring in the Gunners' 5-1 win over Crystal Palace on December 21. He has since undergone surgery and is expected to resume training this month, ahead of a comeback in April.

Ahead of his side's London derby clash with Chelsea on Sunday (March 16), Calafiori said about Saka (via GOAL):

"Everyone will be happy if he comes back, he's a top player and he will make the difference for sure. You can see when he's on the pitch that he makes a big difference, he's an important player for us, he's a top guy as well so I wish he can play for us."

"He's going to do everything to come back for this big game but I'm not even thinking of Real Madrid right now, I'm thinking about Chelsea and then the national team, then we'll see," he added.

Arsenal cruised past PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate in the Champions League Round of 16 to set up a quater-final encounter with Real Madrid. They will welcome Los Blancos to the Emirates on April 8 before visiting Santiago Bernabeu for the return leg eight days later.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta comments on Bukayo Saka's return after Chelsea win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted that Bukayo Saka could be back in action after the upcoming international break. The Englishman is undergoing rehabilitation for a hamstring sustained last December and is expected to resume training soon as per GOAL.

Following his side's 1-0 league win over Chelsea on Sunday (March 16), Arteta was asked if Saka would play in April. He replied (via Sky Sports):

"Yes, he's got a good chance."

Saka had been in top form prior to his injury. The 23-year-old contributed nine goals and 13 assists in 24 matches across competitions. Arteta will be keen to have the Englishman back as the business end of the season draws near. The Gunners take on Fulham at home on April 1 after the international break.

