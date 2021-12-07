Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explains why he chose Eddie Nketiah over Nicolas Pepe against Everton

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed why he chose to play Eddie Nketiah over Nicolas Pepe in the Gunners' defeat at Everton last night (December 6).

Arteta's side took the lead late in the first half through Martin Odegaard despite looking far from their best. Arsenal conceded an equalizer to Richarlison, who had two goals chalked off for offside previously, in the 80th minute.

Just as the Gunners looked set to take a valuable point from Goodison Park, Demarai Gray netted a stunner in the second minute of stoppage-time. While many criticized Arsenal for their poor performance, plenty of emphasis was laid on Arteta's team selection.

One of the Arsenal manager's major decisions was to bring on Nketiah for Gabriel Martinelli in the 71st minute. The English forward's contract runs out at the end of the season, prompting several Gunners fans to question his involvement. What was even more baffling for them was Arteta's reluctance to bring on big-money signing Pepe, who was left on the bench once again.

Asked why he chose to go with Nketiah over Pepe, the Arsenal boss replied (as quoted by Football London via The Boot Room):

“Because I decided to play Eddie today. To bring him on. He created three chances and hit the post once in 25 minutes I think. He does every day in training what you see him do here. Every single day. That’s why I picked him (ahead of Pepe).”

Arteta's explanation is unlikely to calm the anger of Arsenal fans, who also saw Nketiah miss a golden chance to put them ahead with the score at 1-1. A cross from the right flank found the 22-year-old unmarked in the box, but he could only hit the post from point-blank range.

Meanwhile, Pepe hasn't come off the bench in any of Arsenal's last five Premier League matches.

Arsenal's season in jeopardy once again after poor recent run

Arsenal looked to have turned around their season after a woeful start, which saw them lose all of their first three Premier League games. Mikel Arteta marshaled his troops well to help them go on a 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

However, the glaring inconsistencies that have often been associated with recent Arsenal sides, seem to be rearing their ugly heads once again. The Gunners have lost three out of their last four games, conceding nine goals in the process. They have also fallen to seventh place in the Premier League.

Charles Watts @charles_watts What a horrible couple of games. Two leads, no points. Arsenal’s ability to lurch from relatively smooth sailing to crisis mode is unmatched. This always looked like a big few days, Arsenal put themselves in a position to seize the initiative, but threw it away. So disappointing. What a horrible couple of games. Two leads, no points. Arsenal’s ability to lurch from relatively smooth sailing to crisis mode is unmatched. This always looked like a big few days, Arsenal put themselves in a position to seize the initiative, but threw it away. So disappointing.

Arsenal's unbeaten run was built on defensive solidity with their attack not firing on all cylinders. However, recent losses to Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton have seen them struggle once again at the back.

Arteta once again has to help his side piece together a run of results with six matches still to play across competitions before the end of the calendar year.

