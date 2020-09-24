Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explains reasons for not selecting Mesut Ozil 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes other players are in a 'better condition' to start games than midfielder Mesut Ozil. Speaking after the win against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, Arteta explained his decision to exclude Ozil from all his matchday squads (so far this season).

Some expert question dodging from Mikel Arteta when asked about the future of Mesut Ozil 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFG5hYNEtl — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 24, 2020

The team is evolving, you can see the level they are achieving. This is where we are at the moment. We want to evolve more and play better and compete better. You can see that we are changing the players we are using. It's very difficult every week, not just for Mesut, but for some other player to make the squad. Every week we try to pick the right players."

"It's difficult for others as well who aren't involved in the Premier League and didn't play tonight either. We have a squad of 26, 27 players at the moment and we can't give playing time to all of them. I understand and I respect your questions but I have to try to do my job as fairly as possible. I try to select the players that are, in my opinion, in a better condition.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have kept their momentum from last season going and started the current season with three wins in a row. The North London side also beat Liverpool via penalties to win the Community Shield.

The Gunners finished eighth last season, one of their worst League finishes in the Premier League. However, Mikel Arteta has made some shrewd acquisitions in the summer window with the arrival of Gabriel Magalhães and Willian.

Mikel Arteta had admitted that it is "very difficult" for Mesut Ozil to break back into his Arsenal side after leaving him out of a fourth successive matchday squad. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 24, 2020

Arsenal also have a number of bright young players coming through their system like 19-year-old Bukayo Saka and the goalscorer Eddie Nketiah. The Gunners have also managed to tie down their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a long term contract.

Arsenal will look to get back into the Champions League positions for next season, challenging the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. Mikel Arteta seems like he has a clear blueprint for his vision at Arsenal, bringing back optimism at the Emirates.