Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta flies to Spain to watch Real Madrid U19 side against Atletico Madrid 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was spotted at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium for Real Madrid Under-19's clash against Atletico Madrid's U-19.

Los Rojiblancos' Under-19 side, managed by ex-Liverpool and Spain striker Fernando Torres, sealed a 2-0 win over Los Blancos' Under-19 counterparts, managed by Alvaro Arbeloa. Arteta and Torres happened to be teammates for Spain Under-19.

The Gunners manager was a surprise attendee in the stands. Arteta, though, didn't provide any response when asked about why Kylian Mbappe won't join the north London club in the summer.

Check out Mikel Arteta's presence in the Under-19 Madrid derby:

Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. While the Gunners are linked with a move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Real Madrid are the frontrunners to land him.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are atop the Premier League with 64 points from 28 games, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference. The Gunners play their next game on March 31 at Manchester City following the international break.

Arsenal want Real Madrid star when Kylian Mbappe moves to the Spanish capital

According to Defensa Central, Arsenal want to sign Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes after Kylian Mbappe's expected arrival in the Spanish capital in the summer.

Mbappe is widely expected to join Los Blancos and can be expected to be an undisputed starter for Carlo Ancelotti's team. The Gunners are looking to pounce on the situation and prise Rodrygo away from Los Merengues.

As per the aforementioned source, Los Blancos would contemplate letting Rodrygo leave for a fee between €100-120 million. The Brazilian has been a key part of the side since 2019 and has made 206 appearances, scoring 50 goals and providing 40 assists.

This season, Rodrygo has made 41 appearances across competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists. He's contracted with the Madrid giants until the end of the 2027-28 season and has an estimated market value of €100 million, as per Transfermarkt.