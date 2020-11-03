Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises Thomas Partey's performance against Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy with the performance of midfielder Thomas Partey against Manchester United.

Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday in the Premier League courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty, but Partey's performance stood out.

"He was really good," Arsenal boss Arteta on Partey

Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal

Partey, who joined Arsenal from La Liga side Atletico Madrid on deadline day for €50 million, has slotted right into the Gunners' midfield.

The Ghanaian international was regarded as one of the best midfielders in Spain during his time there, having made nearly 200 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid.

Partey has impressed with his performances during his short time with Arsenal, and manager Mikel Arteta appreciated his presence in the midfield against Manchester United.

"He was really good, but I don’t like to speak on individuals because they all contributed a lot."

Arteta admitted that picking a team was getting harder because of good performances by all the players.

"It was really hard to pick the team and it’s getting harder and harder, but I am glad that whoever I pick, they’re ready to give absolutely everything and play with a lot of courage."

Partey was not the only summer signing who impressed against Manchester United, with Brazilian center-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who arrived from Lille for £27 million, also putting in a good performance.

+3 AT OLD TRAFFORD pic.twitter.com/4P9aU96kSG — Thomas Teye Partey (@Thomaspartey22) November 1, 2020

This result means that Arsenal are now ninth in the Premier League standings. They are currently at the top of their UEFA Europa League group ahead of their game against Molde.

Arsenal have shown signs of improvement under manager Mikel Arteta after a dismal run under previous manager Unai Emery. Arteta, a former Arsenal player, has already won two trophies during his short tenure as manager. The Gunners won the FA Cup last season and the Community Shield against Liverpool at the start of the current campaign.

Thomas Partey for Arsenal vs. Man Utd:



⬢ Most touches

⬢ Most duels won

⬢ Most ball recoveries

⬢ Most take-ons completed

⬡ 2nd-most tackles made



A midfield masterclass. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AphLIwztxm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 1, 2020

Youngsters like Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah have been given chances, though the treatment of the club's highest-earner, Mesut Ozil, has been surprising.

Arsenal were busy in the transfer window gone by, bringing in Partey, Gabriel, Willian and Runar Alex Runarsson. The Gunners also managed to trim their squad, as they let go of midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi on loan.

