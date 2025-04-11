Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka fitness updates after they picked up knocks in Real Madrid UCL clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have recovered from knocks picked up against Real Madrid in midweek. Both players played a key role in the Gunners' 3-0 win over the LaLiga champions in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg.
Declan Rice scored two brilliant free kicks, while Saka tormented David Alaba all night. However, the duo were taken off before full time, raising suspicions about possible injuries.
Saka only returned to full fitness after a long spell on the sidelines, and the north London side need him to stay injury-free for the rest of the season. Declan Rice, meanwhile, has been indispensable for Arsenal once again this campaign, registering seven goals and eight assists from 43 games.
Speaking recently, as cited by The Mirror, Arteta suggested that both players will be available for the game against Brentford on Saturday, April 12.
“With Dec and Bukayo, they're both fit. So it was just a matter of two kicks and they recovered well, so they are available for tomorrow,” said Arteta.
Arsenal, however, will be without Gabriel Magalhaes, who also missed the historic win in midweek. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are facing a defining week ahead. Los Blancos are trailing Barcelona in the title race, while they also face an uphill battle when the Gunners come to town for the return leg next week.
Can Real Madrid sign an Arsenal defender this summer?
Real Madrid have Arsenal defender William Saliba on their wish list ahead of the summer, according to The Athletic. Los Blancos have had their sights on the Frenchman ever since he broke into the scene with Saint-Etienne.
The LaLiga giants considered a move, but the Gunners won the race for his signature in 2019. Despite missing out on the player, Real Madrid never lost sight of him.
Los Blancos have followed Saliba's development quite closely and believe that he holds the key to solving their defensive issues. Two back-to-back ACL injuries have destabilized Eder Militao's position at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Meanwhile, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are no longer young, and it is imperative that the LaLiga champions lay down succession plans. Saliba is Real Madrid's preferred choice for the job, and the club have maintained contact with the player's entourage for a while.
However, the 24-year-old is under contract until 2027 and is a key part of Arsenal's future plans. As such, prising William Saliba away this summer won't be easy.