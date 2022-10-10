Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides Gabriel Jesus injury update after 3-2 Liverpool win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Gabriel Jesus' injury following the side's enthralling 3-2 win over Liverpool on October 9.

Bukayo Saka's double and Gabriel Martinelli's first-minute strike secured all three points for the Gunners.

Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino had both equalized for Liverpool, but Arsenal eventually ran out 3-2 victors.

The win for Arteta's side sees them remain top of the table with eight wins out of nine.

However, there was cause for concern when Jesus went down with a knock to the face from Liverpool's Konstantinos Tsimikas in the 58th minute.

The Brazilian remained on the floor for several minutes as physios treated the striker.

He carried on for the rest of the game before being replaced in stoppage time at the end of the second half by Eddie Nketiah.

Arteta has now given an update on Jesus' situation following the victory over Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Gunners boss was asked if Jesus was knocked out after an elbow to the face from Tsimikas (via football.london):

"I don’t know, I haven’t been with the doctor yet but I’m sure they’re checking him. He seemed OK after the game. I don’t actually know what happened, but we will obviously assess how he is."

Jesus impressed during the win over the Merseysiders, winning the Gunners' penalty in the 74th minute as he tore through the Liverpool defense.

Saka would convert the spotkick in the 76th minute which proved decisive.

It is the latest eye-catching performance from the Brazilian since arriving at the Emirates Stadium from Manchester City in the summer for £47 million.

He has made 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Arsenal manager Arteta remains tight lipped over title challenge following win over Liverpool

Arteta not getting carried away just yet

There can be no argument that Arsenal are in a title race given their phenomenal start to the campaign.

Many had expected the Gunners to be challenging for a top-four finish and wouldn't have forseen the run of wins Arteta's side have put together.

Arsenal currently boast a one-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City.

The Spaniard was asked whether he could start talking about his side being title challengers, in which he responded (via the aforementioned source):

"For me, I’m not going to be mentioning it. You’re not going to hear it from me. We’re happy where we are and let’s try to continue to be there."

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on October 13.

They then head to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the league on October 16.

