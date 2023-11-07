Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard injury update ahead of Sevilla UCL clash

Arsenal's preparations for their pivotal Champions League encounter with Sevilla on Wednesday have hit a stumbling block, with updates on the injury front. Club manager Mikel Arteta has discussed developments surrounding Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, with both players currently on the sidelines with injuries.

Speaking during his press conference, Arteta ruled out the involvement of one player, while casting doubt on the availability of the other (via GOAL):

"Gabby (Gabriel Jesus) won’t be fit. With Martin (Odegaard) it is still uncertain. The rest, no news so far."

The absence of Jesus is set to prolong after he sustained a hamstring injury during the last meeting with Sevilla, an issue severe enough to sideline him since that encounter. It is believed that his recuperation period could extend his absence to a month, delaying his return to the pitch as Arsenal navigates a congested fixture list.

Concerning Odegaard, the situation is less clear. The Norwegian playmaker has recently been plagued by discomfort, which led to his omission from two of Arsenal’s last three games, including the clash against Sheffield United.

So far, the Gunners have been cautious and have refrained from specifying a date for Jesus' return, emphasizing the importance of a full recovery over a rushed comeback. This is also likely to extend to Odegaard's management.

With these developments, Arsenal faces a challenging task as they aim to assert their dominance in a crucial Champions League match without two key figures.

Tim Sherwood puts Kai Havertz under fire after poor Arsenal start

Kai Havertz's transition to Arsenal has come under intense scrutiny from former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood. The former manager delivered a scathing assessment of the German international's impact.

Havertz, who made the switch to Emirates Stadium with high expectations and a hefty €75 million price tag, has yet to deliver on the promise of his hefty transfer fee. This has led Sherwood to describe Havertz as "a complete waste of time." Speaking to Premier League Productions, he added (via Daily Post):

“I just don’t know what he is. I am not sure what he is at all. Is he a 10? A nine? He certainly is not an eight. It looks like he runs around. He thinks he is too cool to sweat. I think there are better options.”

He continued:

“If that was a kid making his debut, from what I saw at the weekend, but on a consistent basis, if a kid goes in and performs like he performs, you would never see him again. That’s an overrated player.”

The statistics paint a poor picture, with Havertz's contributions amounting to a solitary goal and a single assist in 17 outings.