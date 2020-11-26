Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides update on Jack Wilshere's potential return to the club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that although he admires former Gunners star Jack Wilshere, the club have no immediate plans to snap up the Englishman. The midfielder is currently a free agent after leaving West Ham United in the summer and is believed to be training in Dubai to get back up to speed.

Hailed as one of the biggest talents in world football at the time, Wilshere was Arsenal's crown jewel and made nearly 200 appearances for the club in all competitions. Arteta knows the player well and was also teammates with him between 2011 and 2016.

However, the Arsenal manager confirmed that a deal to bring Wilshere to the Emirates Stadium is not being discussed as things stand.

"We haven't analyzed that situation. What I can tell you about Jack is what I've said in the past, as a player, as a teammate and as a person I rate him really, really highly. Unfortunately, at the moment we haven't looked at that."

"We are focused on the players we have and we’re trying to do the best we can with them.Again, we have no request on that. We haven't been approached, I haven't been approached."

"It's just a question that you are throwing at me at the moment, I can't tell you much more than that."

Wilshere admits Arsenal return would be a dream

After an injury-laden two year spell with West Ham, Wilshere left the club earlier this year and is currently on the lookout for a fresh start. Speaking to the media, the Gunners academy graduate admitted that he is an Arsenal man and could be a dream to return to the club.

"You never know. I'm an Arsenal man. I've not spoken to anyone or anything. But I mean that would be, like, the dream."

"Listen, I'm not stupid to know there's probably no chance of it happening. But I'm an Arsenal man. I love the club, I want to see the club do well."

Arsenal have no immediate plans to offer Wilshere a contract but it remains to be seen how the situation progresses in the coming weeks. Arteta knows the Englishman well and could turn to him in the coming weeks if Arsenal's injury woes deepen.