Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responds to Alexandre Lacazette's post-match comments

Mikel Arteta shared Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette's views and claimed that two goals that the Gunners conceded against West Ham United were unacceptable. The Arsenal manager believes the first goal West Ham scored was the only one he cannot blame his defenders for, but the other two were avoidable.

Arsenal were down 3-0 to West Ham United inside 20 minutes at the London Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. However, two own goals and a header from Alexandre Lacazette helped the Gunners fight back and walk away with a point.

While talking to Sky Sports in the post-match interview, Alexandre Lacazette praised his teammates for putting up a fight. However, he also stated that the players did not respect Mikel Arteta's game plan, leading to them conceding three goals. The Arsenal manager hinted at the same and said:

"The first goal, it can happen, it's a really good combination they do and play that channel ball, they have players in the box. It's a brilliant goal. It's fine. When we concede the second goal, it's unacceptable, the third goal is unacceptable. We still give them one more after the throw-in. They hit the post," Arteta noted.

"It's too many margins because then you have to score six every game. For the rest, the desire, the attitude that we showed and the togetherness we showed because 3-1 is difficult. We talked about it and I can see the energy and cohesion the players have in training every day. I think we deserved to win in the end but the first part really worries me," Arteta added.

What did Alexandre Lacazette say after Arsenal's draw against West Ham United?

Alexandre Lacazette was the hero for Arsenal once again as the Gunners came from 3-0 down to earn a point at West Ham United. The Frenchman scored the equalizer late in the 2nd half. Talking to Sky Sports after the game, Lacazette said:

"The feeling is mixed because I'm proud of my team for coming back in the second half and disappointed with the first half. We didn't respect the game plan of the coach. This is not what we wanted but we have to think about it. Maybe we felt the pressure because we knew it was a big game."

Arsenal will next face Liverpool in the Premier League on April 4th and then host Slavia Praha in the Europa League quarter-finals.