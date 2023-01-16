Arsenal, Manchester City or Manchester United? Gary Lineker predicts who will win the Premier League this season 

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Gary Lineker has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season. This comes after the Gunners recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Spurs in the north London Derby, thus going eight points clear at the top of the table.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker claimed that Mikel Arteta's men were "very, very good" and believes they have what it takes to lift the trophy at the end of the season over teams like Manchester City and Manchester United.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Arsenal will win the Premier League title this year. Arsenal will win the Premier League title this year.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson also sided with Arsenal and cited the importance of their upcoming clash with Manchester United. He said:

"I think next Sunday is the game. I think if Man United go and beat Palace away (on Wednesday), which I do expect them to do, the way they're playing, they go to the Emirates, and if Man United win that game they are three points behind Arsenal.

"If Arsenal win that game, Man United are out of the equation and it's Man City chasing them down, and they're eight, maybe even more points behind Arsenal."

Former Tottenham player Jamie Redknapp also heaped praise on the Gunners, drawing comparisons to last year's north London Derby where Spurs had a comfortable 3-0 win. He said:

"Less than a year ago Arsenal were played off the park by Tottenham in every single capacity, but today you just see how they've developed, the players they've brought in - they've gone to a different level, and they were fantastic.

"They deserved it and it's a real statement, when you win any derby match."

Arsenal approach Barcelona for two forward targets - Reports

The Gunners are interested in both Ferran Torres and Raphinha

Arsenal have contacted Barcelona to explore deals for wingers Ferran Torres and Raphinha. According to 90min, the Gunners are keen on signing a winger after losing Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea.

The north London club already had their sights set on Raphinha over the summer, but he snubbed both them and Chelsea to join the La Liga giants on a £55m deal. He has had a mediocre 2022-23 season, registering three goals and five assists in 22 appearances and used largely as a substitute.

Ferran Torres has had the same situation, scoring five goals and setting up one in 22 appearances, mostly off the bench. With Barcelona facing some issues with their wage budget, they could look to offload one of the two.

