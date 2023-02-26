Arsenal and Manchester United send scouts to watch €30 million rated Spanish star - Reports

Two Premier League giants, Arsenal and Manchester United, are reportedly keeping tabs on Celta Vigo's emerging Spanish midfielder, Gabri Veiga. According to Diario AS, the 20-year-old has been on the radar of scouts from both clubs, who have been monitoring his progress closely in recent months.

Scopo 🇵🇹 @ScopoPT Gabri Veiga, meia do Celta está na mira de Arsenal, Manchester United e Newcastle.



O meia de 20 anos chama atenção, mas o seu crescimento em campo passa pelo trabalho do técnico Carlos Carvalhal.



Na atual temporada são 24 jogos, 6 gols e 2 assistências.



🗞️ AS

📸 Reprodução Gabri Veiga, meia do Celta está na mira de Arsenal, Manchester United e Newcastle. O meia de 20 anos chama atenção, mas o seu crescimento em campo passa pelo trabalho do técnico Carlos Carvalhal. Na atual temporada são 24 jogos, 6 gols e 2 assistências. 🗞️ AS📸 Reprodução https://t.co/qnGm8YXtd8

Veiga has enjoyed a breakout season in La Liga, contributing six goals and two assists in 25 appearances for Celta Vigo. The Spanish outfit is reportedly looking for a transfer fee of around €30 million for the young midfielder. However, Arsenal and Manchester United may face competition from Newcastle United, Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid for his signature.

Veiga started his career at Santa Marina before joining Celta Vigo's youth setup, where he has developed into a promising young talent. He made his first-team debut for Celta Vigo in December 2019 and has since become a regular contributor to the team's midfield.

Arsenal have reportedly been watching the Spanish midfielder as they look for a competitor to current skipper Martin Odegaard. The Gunners also signed Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in the winter transfer window to bolster their midfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester United sees Veiga as a potential partner for Casemiro in the middle of the park at Old Trafford.

While Arsenal and Manchester United can afford to pay the transfer fee for Veiga, they could face tough competition for his signature. Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation, and Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with the player.

Veiga's current market value is estimated at €10 million, but with his impressive performances this season, Celta Vigo hopes to recoup around €30 million for their young midfielder. The Spanish club could see a bidding war in the summer transfer window for their talented young midfielder as several top European clubs will clash for his signature.

Atalanta set €50m asking price for Manchester United and Arsenal target Rasmus Hojlund

Atalanta have reportedly set an asking price of around €50m for Manchester United and Arsenal target Rasmus Hojlund.

Agustín @74agustinacosta Asking Price Of Arsenal And Manchester United Target Rasmus Hojlund Identified dlvr.it/Sjy7KW Asking Price Of Arsenal And Manchester United Target Rasmus Hojlund Identified dlvr.it/Sjy7KW

The 20-year-old striker has impressed since joining the Serie A club last summer. Hojlund has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances for the Italian side.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Atalanta is demanding a high fee for the young striker, who is also said to be followed by AC Milan, Juventus, and Real Madrid. With Manchester United's loan star Wout Weghorst uncertain to stay, Hojlund could be a target for the club.

Poll : 0 votes