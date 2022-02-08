“Arsenal at the moment” – Fabrizio Romano names Gunners among clubs ‘interested’ in 24-year-old midfielder

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal are still interested in signing Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille.

Speaking on the Que Golazo YouTube channel, Romano talked about the Gunners' interest in signing Sanches, but said that there have been no talks yet. The renowned journalist was quoted as saying in this regard:

“At the moment, Arsenal are not in negotiations with Renato, with his agent, or with Lille. So at the moment, the situation is quiet. But last summer, Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool were three clubs seriously interested in Renato Sanches."

"So I would keep them in the list because Renato Sanches is a kind of player that you keep on your list for the long term. So I’m sure that he’s still on the list of the three clubs. Arsenal at the moment, interested, but still quiet on the negotiation side.”

Romano also said that apart from the Gunners, both Liverpool and Barcelona are also in the race for the Lille star. Both the Reds and Mikel Arteta's side were linked with the 24-year-old midfielder last summer. However, a move didn't materialise.

Following a late start to the current season due to injury, Sanches is slowly finding his feet with Lille. The former Bayern Munich sensation has made 20 appearances this season, contributing a goal and three assists.

Renato Sanches could also come cheap in the summer of 2022. That's because the 24-year-old has just 18 months remaining in his contract with Lille.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is in dire need of strengthening his side's midfield next season. As things stand, Mohamed Elneny has entered the final six months of his contract, while Granit Xhaka is on the cusp of an exit. That leaves Arteta with only Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga as his central midfielders.

The Gunners do have other midfielders like Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe, but they are more attacking in nature.

Arsenal will hope to return to winning ways in the Premier League

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday. Mikel Arteta's team secured a goalless draw against a modest Burnley team the last time they were in action in the league.

The Gunners have also had disappointments in domestic cups this season. They suffered a shock exit from the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest before losing to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals last month.

Edited by Bhargav