Arsenal to move for Dortmund midfielder due to Odegaard's cost

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Arsenal are looking at a potential move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt ahead of next season. Their interest in the German has been reported to have grown because signing Martin Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid could cost too much.

With Martin Ødegaard being too expensive for the club, FC Arsenal will try again to sign Julian Brandt this summer.



The estimated fee for the German will be at around €25 Mio. #BVB



Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid in the January transfer window. The Norwegian playmaker has impressed for the north London side, prompting fans to call for his permanent signing. However, the Norwegian still has two years left on his contract at Real Madrid and is highly rated at the Spanish capital. Los Blancos are expected to ask for a hefty sum for his services.

Arsenal have therefore turned their interest towards Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt for the number 10 position. According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Brandt is rated at Arsenal and that the club had previously looked to sign him in January. He further added that the north London side could return to the market for Brandt this summer.

Speaking about Odegaard, Falk said:

“Odegaard is playing quite well, and they would probably like to keep him. But he is definitely too expensive, so they will bring out the old plans from January."

He also spoke about Arsenal's interest in Brandt, saying:

“We have already talked about Julian Brandt from Dortmund and that he is a player that Arsenal would like.He will only cost €25m, but of course, it’s a matter of negotiation.”

Arsenal wanted Brandt in January

Mikel Arteta was keen to bring in an attacking midfielder at Arsenal in January. Following Mesut Ozil's departure, Julian Brandt was among the potential options for the club. Borussia Dortmund, however, made it clear that they were not doing any business in January and Arsenal had to turn to Real Madrid to get Martin Odegaard on loan.

Odegaard has made 14 appearances for Arsenal and has scored twice amidst a series of impressive displays. Arsenal are therefore keen to sign him, but his price could be a hindrance - hence the interest in Julian Brandt. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has a price tag of just €25 million, but Arsenal would still have to negotiate with Dortmund.

Brandt joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019 from Bayer Leverkusen. He has since scored nine goals and provided 14 assists for the Black and Yellow.